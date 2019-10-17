Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend are calling it quits after 10-years of marriage.

In a statement shared to their Instagram, the two stars revealed that they have mutually come to the decision to end their relationship. "Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities," they share. "Today, we take our next step together, but on separate paths."

The statement continues, "We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs."

Moreover, the couple asks for fans' "patience and support" as they begin this new chapter in their lives. "We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so."