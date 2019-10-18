Euphoria Group Halloween Costume: How to Pull It Off

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Halloween is two weeks away, but for most of us fair-weathered fashionistas, the festivities start THIS weekend! It's OK, breathe. Whether you're going the sexy route, or couples avenue, we've got you. However, sometimes a great show or movie comes along and calls for a group costume that is both unique and fun to build together.

Need an idea? Why not be part of the culturally shifting zeitgeist as everybody's favorite girl gang from HBO's summer sensation—and now cult-following status—Euphoria? From Kat's wicked nun costume to Lexi's earnest Bob Ross to Jules' angelic eleganza, we've handpicked character profiles for each teen queen from the epic Halloween episode so you don't have to.

All you need to do is grab five of your girlfriends and divvy up who gets to rock the cow print sports bra.