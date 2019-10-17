Instagram; WireImage
Well, it looks like the internet's boyfriend officially has a girlfriend. Because he and Alexis Ren are Instagram official.
The star of Netflix's To All the Boys I Loved Before and the upcoming Masters of the Universe film reboot posted on his Instagram Story on Wednesday night a selfie video of himself—with his newly shaved head—sitting on a couch and jokingly scaring the Sports Illustrated model and former Dancing With the Stars contestant as she sits next to him while playing on her phone. It marked the first time he has posted an image of her on his Instagram.
Centineo shared the post soon after the two appeared to flirt via the platform; she posted a photo of a table containing two coffees to go, writing, "Where's maaaahhh baby," to which he responded with a pic of himself holding up a coffee cup, writing, "I'm right here."
Centineo, 22, and Ren, 22, sparked romance rumors last month after they were spotted looking cozy while out together multiple times.
The two have not commented on the status of their relationship.
"Noah posted about Alexis on his ig stories, soo it's official omg," tweeted user @renintostreet.
"Noah and alexis are so cute," tweeted user @ronniesramirez.
