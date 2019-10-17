Go Inside Miranda Kerr's $2.15 Million Malibu Cottage

Nino Muñoz/The Hollywood Reporter
by Jess Cohen | Thu., 17 Oct. 2019 11:48 AM
Miranda Kerr is giving her fans an inside look at her beautiful Malibu home.
The supermodel, who purchased the 1,700-square-foot cottage for $2.15 million when she moved to the Los Angeles area years ago, has a clear passion for interior design. In a new feature with The Hollywood Reporter, Kerr opens the door to her cottage and shares what she loves about the property.
"Home is my favorite place in the world," she tells the outlet. "It's where you go to recharge, feel nurtured and inspired, entertain, create fun memories with those you love."
"I saw so much potential," Kerr, who installed sliding glass doors in the cottage after moving in, shares with THR. "I changed a lot about the house. The bones are still there, but the interior is very different."
Kerr, who is launching a home collection with Universal Furniture next year, made some more changes to her place after moving in with Snapchat beau Evan Spiegel.
Back in 2015, Kerr was living at the cottage with her and Orlando Bloom's son, Flynn, when Spiegel entered their lives. According to Kerr, the tech businessman "loved" the home on his first visit, adding that he "thought it was welcoming, open and light, yet cozy."
"I wanted an open shelf above the nightstand drawer that could display books," Kerr says. "Evan's a big reader, so I created a piece conducive to his nighttime reading."
As for the inspiration behind her cozy home, Kerr credits her grandmother.
"Growing up, my grandmother was always hosting people — she had an open-door policy," Kerr explains. "I wanted to create that same feeling. Wherever my home has been, people would say, 'This is so cozy.' They'd never want to leave."
In addition to son Flynn, Kerr also shares son Hart with Spiegel. The couple recently welcomed another son, Myles, into their family.
To see more from Kerr and Spiegel's Malibu home, head on over to THR!
