Jennifer Garner Wants to Make Mammograms Fun In Candid Video

Could she be any cuter?!

Mammogram's don't have to be scary, just take Jennifer Garner's word for it. The actress, mom and staunch advocate for breast health helped encourage more women to get checked, and in the process, she made a few giggle too.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and what better way to raise awareness than with a video of yourself getting a mammogram. The actress documented her experience on social media for fans. In the video, she popped out from behind the curtain at her doctor's office and shared a quick message for her followers. "Happy October," she said. "It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it's time for a mammogram."

Then Jennifer disappeared behind the curtain before she popped back out in her hospital smock. The video takes viewers through the process of getting a mammogram, with upbeat music playing in the background and Jen's hilarious faces during the procedure.