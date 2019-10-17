Speaking out isn't always easy, especially when you're a celebrity. Brittany Snow knows this firsthand.

She recently reflected on the criticism she received for writing a candid essay on mental health back in 2007. In the piece, the recently-engaged star detailed her nine-year battle with anorexia and opened up her experiences with anxiety and depression. She hoped to raise awareness and lift the stigmas surrounding mental health. Despite her well-intended efforts, Snow's candor wasn't well-received at the time, and the aftermath was "awful."

"I think there was still a stigma around sharing so much truth, and it kind of got seen as me being self-indulgent or trying to gain attention," the star told InStyle. "I definitely wasn't ready for that. I was too young and not prepared for what was going to happen. And it wasn't even that bad—it just was me feeling like I didn't have the tools to really be able to help people and help myself."