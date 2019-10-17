The squad at the heart of Law & Order: SVU has their hands full. In the above sneak peek, the elite squad of detectives—and Captain Benson!—are dealing with a pregnant teenaged runaway.

"We're talking a pregnant, 13-year-old runaway, Carisi. Can't we take emergency custody? I'm going to call ACS," Benson (Mariska Hargitay) says in the clip above.

ADA Carisi (Peter Scanavino) wants to get the teen a lawyer, but will a legal aid attorney be up to the challenge of this complicated case? Benson doesn't think so, and she wants to call in somebody special: Trevor Langan (Peter Hermann).