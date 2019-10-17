Helen Hunt Hospitalized After Car Crash

Helen Hunt was involved in a car accident on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told People the incident occurred in Los Angeles' Mid-City area on the corner of San Vicente and Tremaine Avenue.

Video footage obtained by TMZ showed Hunt's black SUV crossing the intersection and then being struck by another vehicle, causing the Mad About You star's car to flip on its side. Sources told the celebrity news outlet Hunt was sitting in the back of the car as a passenger at the time.

An LAPD spokesperson told People the actress was transported to a local hospital along with a number of other people after the collision. Per the publication, police investigated the incident and determined no crime was committed.

The 56-year-old celebrity was released from the hospital hours later. Her rep reportedly told TMZ the Oscar winner was shaken but didn't suffer any major injuries.