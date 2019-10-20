There is a lot of be enjoyed in South Korea from K-pop to Hallyu culture, and even Asian contemporary art, with Seoul having a vibrant and exciting art scene to look forward to. Many of the art galleries in Seoul have a strong culture of supporting local talents and are just as equally beautiful on the outside as they are with the artworks on the inside, thanks to the engagement of award-winning architects.

Here are a few of the galleries you should check out the next time you make your trip down to Seoul.