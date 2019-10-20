There is a lot of be enjoyed in South Korea from K-pop to Hallyu culture, and even Asian contemporary art, with Seoul having a vibrant and exciting art scene to look forward to. Many of the art galleries in Seoul have a strong culture of supporting local talents and are just as equally beautiful on the outside as they are with the artworks on the inside, thanks to the engagement of award-winning architects.
Here are a few of the galleries you should check out the next time you make your trip down to Seoul.
Kukje Gallery
54 Samcheong-ro, Jongno-gu 03053
One of South Korea's most influential art galleries, Kukje features both international and Korean contemporary art, including a roster of celebrated names such as Anish Kapoor, Alexander Calder, Jenny Holzer, Haegue Yang, and Kimsooja.
National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art
30 Samcheong-ro, Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu 03062
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA), located between Gyeongbokgung Palace and the Bukchon traditional Village, is the only National art museum in South Korea that includes both modern and contemporary art of Korean and international art.
Gallery Yeh
18 Apgujeong-ro 12-gil, Gangnam-gu 135888
An iconic landmark in Gangnam, the impressive award winning façade of Gallery Yeh is the work of Korean architect Jang Yoon-gyoo. The gallery, which was founded in 1978, plays a central role in advocating Korean artists to an international audience.
Gallery Hyundai
14 Samcheong-ro, Jongno-gu 110190
One of the city' oldest galleries, Gallery Hyundai has become the leading venue for temporary and regular exhibitions on modern and contemporary art since its founding in 1970, featuring artists from Nam June Paik to Ai Weiwei. It's location next to Gyeongbokgung Palace makes it easily accessible for anyone paying Seoul a visit.
Leeum Samsung Museum of Art
60-16 Itaewon-ro 55-gil, Yongsan-gu 04348
One of Seoul's most prestigious art galleries, the Leeum Samsung Museum of Art covers two buildings which displays both traditional Korean and contemporary art pieces, including 36 pieces as recognised national treasures for a piece of Korean history.