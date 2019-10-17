7 Korean Accessory Labels Worn By The Chicest K-Celebrities

While capitals such as New York, Milan and Paris have long held their mainstay in fashion, South Korea has an emerging fashion scene that we should all be on the lookout for. These homegrown accessory labels come with a mix of chic and playfulness, and have grown a fanbase on both international and Korean waters alike.

Ahead, check out the emerging Korean accessory labels, from shoes, bags to jewellery to have on your radar now.

Avec New York

The New York-based costume jewellery label was created by Korean twins Kate and Chloe Lee, who studied at Parsons The New School for Design. Channeling heavily into the New York hipster vibe, their contemporary designs have been spotted by the likes of Korean celebrities such as BoA, Suzy Bae, and more. 

Yuul Yie

Footwear label Yuul Yie comes with functional, architectural designs with playful, unconventional twists, and spotted by the likes of Gemma Chan to f(x)'s Park Sun-Young, and Joy of Red Velvet.

Marhen.J

Founded by the creative director of famous K Pop groups TVXQ and TWICE, the understated yet sturdy designs of Marhen.J has been worn by many K Pop artists such as SNSD's SooYoung, quickly becoming one of the biggest Korean bag labels of the moment.

Gu_de

Pronounced as "good," this Seoul based bag label has been picked up by Net-A-Porter as part of The Vanguard, a mentorship scheme granted to promising new talent. Since then, it's garnered a strong international presence for their understated bags in timeless, minimal shapes. Celebrity fans include Korean comedian and fashionista Kim Na-Young and top celebrity stylist Han Hye-Yeon

1064 Studios

Named after the melting point of gold, 1064 Studio produces sculptural jewellery that plays on shape and size, and are easily wearable to be mixed and matched with everyday outfits. Their earrings have been spotted by the likes of Jennie and Rose from BLACKPINK and featured in various magazine spreads. 

SALONDEJU

Launched in 2014, SALONDEJU is a women's shoe brand led by designer Ahn Seong-ju and renowned for reinterpreting classic styles with unique detailing. It's fans range from fashion influencers to Korean actress Han Ji-Min.

The Volon

Launched in 2013 out of a small atelier in Seoul, The Volon was created by interior designer Jang Eujung, which has led to architecturally crafted and ergonomic designs in her signature bags and clutches, and has quickly become a fashion week staple, spotted by the likes of fashion influencer Irene Kim and Kim Na-Young. 

