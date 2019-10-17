Song Hye-Kyo Cancels Public Appearance In Light Of Sulli's Passing

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 17 Oct. 2019 1:19 AM

Song Hye-Kyo, 38th Hong Kong Film Awards

VCG/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Top South Korean actress, Song Hye-kyo was scheduled to make her first public local appearance since the finalisation of her divorce with former hubby, Song Joong-Ki

She scheduled to attend an event held by a luxury jewellery brand at Avenue L in the Lotte Mall on 17 October.

However, following the tragic news of K-pop idol Sulli's passing, Song has announced via a statement made by the jewellery brand that invited her, that she will be cancelling this public appearance out of respect for Sulli. 

A representative made the following statement with regards to Song's public appearance, "Due to the sudden news in the entertainment industry, we will have to cancel the photo wall event that was scheduled for 17 October.

Although it was a promise made with the media and it was an event that all of our staff worked very hard to prepare, we believe it is right for us to cancel the event as a sign of our condolences."

Details of Song's attendance was announced on 11 October and the news had made headlines as the actress had chosen to keep a very low profile domestically since her divorce. Thus, her attendance was highly anticipated and more hyped-about than usual. 

As the nation is continues to mourn over the loss of a young star, Song made the aforementioned solemn decision to cancel. 

Though Song and Sulli have not worked together, they are colleagues in the same industry and shared mutual respect for one another.

