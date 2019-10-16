GOT7's Jackson Wang Unveils Cover And Tracklist Of Solo Album MIRRORS

2019 looks to be an ambitious year for 25-year-old rapper, Jackson Wang.

A member of popular K-pop boy group GOT7, Wang has been going above and beyond his group activities under JYP Entertainment and branching out on his own. After creating his own label in China aptly called Team Wang, the idol has been busy with working on his first solo album, on top of fashion collaborations with Fendi, television appearances and more.

Wang has also taken part in Asian Hip-Hop Collective, 88rising's latest album Head In The Clouds II and collaborated with Indonesian singer, Stephanie Poetri's newest single, "I Love You 3000 II".

In the lead up to the drop of his solo album titled MIRRORS, Wang has revealed the tracklist and album cover via his Instagram page.

MIRRORS will consist of eight new songs with the title track being "Bullet To The Heart", which he has released on 24 September.

His tracklist also shows that Grammy-nominated American rapper Goldlink will be featuring in his song "Bad Back". Indonesian rapper and part of the 88rising team, Rich Brian will also be featuring on the track titled "Titanic". With such strong features on his album, the hype around Wang's highly anticipated solo debut has reached fever pitch.