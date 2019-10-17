5 Things You Need To Know About Korean Actor Yoo Ah-In

Yoo Ah-In has long been regarded as one of Korea's most talented and charismatic actors.

His fame grew exponentially, this time on international platforms, thanks to his recent role as awkward loner in Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong's 2018 film Burning, a mystery-thriller on shortlist for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards.

His performance has even led to a mention in the New York Times Best Actors of 2018 list, alongside other prolific Western celebrities such as Julia Roberts and Glenn Close, and even dubbed as possibly one of the best actors of his generation.

More than just a pretty face, here are 5 things you didn't know about this Korean celebrity.