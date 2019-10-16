Nicki Minaj Drops a Major Hint About Her Marriage to Kenneth Petty

Do we hear wedding bells?
It looks like Nicki Minaj is getting ready to say "I Do" soon and marry her longtime love, Kenneth Petty. In fact, the two lovebirds sparked wedding rumors when they obtained a marriage license in late July. And it didn't help that earlier this year, the Queen rapper started referring to Petty as her husband.
However, it appears the 36-year-old star is seriously taking her relationship to the next level. Speaking to E! News' Justin Sylvester at the launch party of her Fendi "Prints On" capsule collection, Nicki spilled the tea about her upcoming wedding.
"We've gotten our marriage license, but there's a particular pastor who I want to officiate and so she was just made available as of today," the "Barbie Dreams" rapper shared. "She told me she's available within the next week, so we could be married in the next seven days."
That's right! The 36-year-old star could be a married woman soon. However, don't expect her to walk down the aisle in a traditional wedding dress.
Jason Merritt/Radarpics for FENDI
"We're not doing that yet...," she said, when asked if she picked out a bridal gown for her big day. "That's too much. I can't. There's no way. That will take too long to plan. I'm not good with that. I'm a procrastinator, so it would come in, like, two years from now."
Nicki explained that getting hitched also fits into another one of her plans: babies! "I always said that I wanna be married if I have children, so just in case I have a child, then I would be married," she shared.
While there's no set timeline on when they want to start a family, the "Chun-Li" rapper said she and Kenneth are "so sexually attracted to each other."
"We're very close as friends, 'cause we've known each other since we were kids, but also, we're so sexually attracted to each other. We always wanna do it," she revealed. "People can say all they want, 'Love is not about looks,' or 'Physical attraction'. Yeah right, if you're not physically attracted to that person, bye."
She added, "The only person that can tell me what to do is my man, and that's only because he got some good D, but if he stops having good D, then not even he can tell me what to do."
Preach!
To hear more about Nicki's relationship, her Fendi collection and her amazing friendship with Ariana Grande, watch our interview above!