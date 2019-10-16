Not bad for a girl with no talent.

Over the years, the Kardashians have made headlines for various reasons. Weddings, babies, makeup lines—the list can go on. But Kylie Jenner did the unexpected when she went viral for effortlessly singing "Rise and Shine" to her daughter Stormi Webster.

If you've seen the video, then it's probably stuck in your head already. If you haven't, then do yourself a favor and make your way over to Twitter, where people are creating memes and remixing the tune. When you do, you will likely notice that one miss Ariana Grandeis even considering using it for a song. On her Instagram Story she asked Kylie, "can I sample."

And, of course, Kylie obliged. On Instagram she reposted Ariana's video with the response, "Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as i'm in music video..."