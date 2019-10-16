Despite some truly LOL-worthy guesses for some of the competitors in week four, two of the judges actually nailed who the performer under the Skeleton was on The Masked Singer.

Spoilers follow!

Paul Shaffer, the co-creator of the Blues Brothers and the band leader who was by David Letterman's side for decades, was under the mask. Sorry Ken Jeong, it wasn't Martin Short, despite the clues that convinced the good doctor it was the comedy legend. Hey, Short and Shaffer are friends.