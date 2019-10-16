Mena Suvari Stars as Nicole Brown Simpson in Bizarre Trailer for O.J. Simpson Movie

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., 16 Oct. 2019 4:19 PM

The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, Mena Suvari

First thoughts after watching this trailer: "This ain't it."

Mena Suvari is taking on the role of the late Nicole Brown Simpson for the new fictional film The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and if the trailer is any indication then the entire movie is going to be one wild ride. For starters, it seems like O.J. Simpsonis not portrayed as her alleged killer. Instead it seems the writers are placing the blame on Glen Rogers, a prolific serial killer who claimed to have killed Nicole and Ron.

The movie gets even more interesting when you consider the cast for the film. Mena Suvari is playing the lead, while Taryn Manning is portraying Faye Resnick, who the writers decided will have a steamy moment with Nicole. Then, there's Drew Roy as Ron Goldman, which seems normal enough until fans of Hannah Montana realize that Drew played Jesse—and if you don't remember then it's worth watching the episodes where Hannah tries to choose between Jesse and Jake. 

The film essentially portrays the scenario that Glen Rogers laid out to his brother. In the documentary My Brother the Serial Killer, Glen Rogers' brother claims that Glen worked at Simpson's house as a painter and decided to kill her, while a criminal profiler Anthony Meoli said that Glen was hired by O.J. to commit the murders. 

Either way, both stories were refuted by Simpson and Goldman's families. "I am appalled at the level of irresponsibility demonstrated by the network and the producers of this so-called documentary," Kim Goldman told CNN. "I'm disappointed at the way this story was handled. Is this a confession?"

The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, Mena Suvari

For many years, people have suspected Nicole's ex-husband of murdering her, but he was acquitted in 1995.

The makers of the film have yet to announce a premiere date, but the trailer is already creating buzz because of it's brazen depiction of a tragic death. See for yourself with the video above.

