First thoughts after watching this trailer: "This ain't it."

Mena Suvari is taking on the role of the late Nicole Brown Simpson for the new fictional film The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and if the trailer is any indication then the entire movie is going to be one wild ride. For starters, it seems like O.J. Simpsonis not portrayed as her alleged killer. Instead it seems the writers are placing the blame on Glen Rogers, a prolific serial killer who claimed to have killed Nicole and Ron.

The movie gets even more interesting when you consider the cast for the film. Mena Suvari is playing the lead, while Taryn Manning is portraying Faye Resnick, who the writers decided will have a steamy moment with Nicole. Then, there's Drew Roy as Ron Goldman, which seems normal enough until fans of Hannah Montana realize that Drew played Jesse—and if you don't remember then it's worth watching the episodes where Hannah tries to choose between Jesse and Jake.