Stormi Webster and True Thompson Are the Cutest Pumpkins in the Patch

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 16 Oct. 2019 2:35 PM

True Thompson, Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Stormi WebsterTrue Thompson and Dream Kardashian are fully in the fall spirit. 

With October in full swing, a visit to the pumpkin patch is practically mandatory—especially when you're a youngster. Not to fret, three of the famous Kardashian kiddos did not miss out this year. As evidenced by Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram post, the makeup mogul paid a visit to a farm with her famous daughter and her two cousins. 

In the snaps the reality star shared on social media, Jenner posed with her only child, who was adorably donning a pumpkin-printed outfit. In another snap, Stormi and True sat atop a tractor with the former behind the wheel. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also captured her little one picking a pint-sized pumpkin. In a shot shared on her Instagram Story, the three tots were all in the same frame as they picked pumpkins. 

"Let the festivities begin," Jenner declared in a caption.  

"My little pumpkins!!!" grandma Kris Jenner commented. 

Watch

Stormi Webster Dances Along to Dad Travis Scott's Music

Last year, the soon-to-be 2-year-old Stormi experienced a pumpkin patch for the first time with both her famous mama and dad, Travis Scott, along for the family outing. 

The baby even got a close-up look as Kylie fed some goats with the youngster in her arm. 

While Kylie and Travis are currently "taking space apart," she assured fans their daughter remains most important in their lives. 

"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," Kylie tweeted earlier this month. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

