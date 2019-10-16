With Dollface, Hulu's new comedy, a relatable web is woven with some surreal elements. The new series follows Jules (Kat Dennings), a young woman who lost herself to a relationship, and following the breakup she must deal with her own imagination in order to re-enter the world of women (literally and metaphorically) and friendship. E! News has your exclusive first look at the new full-length trailer below.

"I'm so excited for people to see this show because it's a really fun, feel-good, unique binge that might make you want to call a friend you haven't called in a while. That's what it's all about in the end," Dennings, who is also an executive producer, told E! in a statement.

See the exclusive key art here too.