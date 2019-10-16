Justin Bieber Is Being Sued for Posting a Photo of Himself

Is it too late now to say sorry?

Justin Bieber is being sued over posting a photo...of himself. That's right, photographer Robert Barbera has filed a lawsuit against the "Love Yourself" singer for copyright infringement over a picture Bieber posted on Instagram. In the court documents, obtained by E! News, Barbera says that this action arises due to Bieber's "unauthorized reproduction and public display" of the copyrighted photograph, which is owned and registered by Barbera.

"Barbera is the author of the Photograph and has at all times been the sole owner of all right, title and interest in and to the Photograph, including the copyright thereto," the documents state.

The photo in question is one that Bieber posted to his Instagram on March 13, showing him in a car with his pal, Rich Wilkerson.

"Me and my guy," the 25-year-old star captioned the photo, which is still up on the social media platform.