Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's son Silas is bringing the funny back to his family.
Though just 4 years old, the tot has already proved he's inherited some serious comedic chops, the actress confessed on Wednesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "He's telling the joke and gets the joke," the Limetown star told host Ellen DeGeneres. "Which is terrifying."
Take, for example, when the family headed to St. Louis to support the "Man of the Woods" singer on his recent tour. There, Silas "was doing a bit about ‘I don't like waffles anymore. I don't like waffles,' Jessica recalled. "And Justin goes, ‘What? What do you mean you don't like waffles? Are you insane."
Not exactly. "He goes, ‘I'm in St. Louis,'" she said of her son's response. "That's a good joke! I'm stealing that joke. That was really impressive." Dare we say we're laughing so hard we're crying a river?
Outside of comedy, their son has developed a wide array of interests and hobbies. "He's building Legos, swimming," she raved. "He likes to sing...He has his own kind of rhythm."
Alas, he can't compete with Justin. Though, so few can. A point proven during mom and dad's night out in Paris.
After the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week, the pair of more than a decade headed to Maxim's nightclub. "I mean, we really went for it," Jessica, 37, said. "We stayed out dancing until literally 3AM. I think we forgot that we were in our late 30s and we thought maybe we were in our early 20s or something."
Indeed, as their fellow revelers looked on in awe, Justin certainly rocked his body. "You just give up and move away and sort of admire," she said of sharing the dance floor with the musician.. "Or, you throw out your best moves and see what sticks."
For her part, the 7th Heaven alum let loose so much she nearly ruined her Louis Vuitton ensemble.
"I sweat through that beautiful outfit," she admitted to Ellen. "Oh my gosh, it was so beautiful. I was literally wringing it out by the end of the night. I said, ‘This is going to have to be recycled and made into some sort of tote bag or something!'"
We'd buy that.