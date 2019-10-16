The Aftermath Of Sulli's Passing: Korean Celebrities Call For Change

On 14 October, the South Korean entertainment industry was shaken to its very core with the sudden passing of K-pop star-turned-actress, Sulli.

Programmes were cancelled, comebacks halted and schedules shifted. The industry was in a stand-still.

The former member of K-pop girl group f(x) was only 25 and had reportedly made the decision to take her life that fateful night. Sulli, who's real name is Choi Jin-Ri, has been open about her struggles with mental health, speaking openly about her anxiety and panic disorder. She was a rare gem in South Korea's cookie-cutter music industry.

However, her outspoken and seemingly fearless nature made her the target of malicious comments and online abuse. Often overlooked by the people in power, her passing showed the urgent need for change in South Korea's media industry to place greater emphasis on mental health and to protect artists from such aggressive online abuse.

The aftermath of Sulli's passing has led to Korean celebrities speaking their mind about keyboard warriors, while others who were close to Sulli, continue to grieve and post heartfelt messages on their Instagram as they cope with this heavy loss.