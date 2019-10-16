WINNER Reveals Tracklist For Much Anticipated Comeback Mini Album, CROSS

by Kimberly Ong | Wed., 16 Oct. 2019 12:45 AM

WINNER

Inner Circle, the wait is almost over! The track list for WINNER's upcoming comeback mini album CROSS has been unveiled.

On 14 October, the popular South Korean boy band uploaded the official track list poster on their social media platforms as they gear up for their epic return. 

Consisting of four members: Seungyoon, Jinu, Seunghoon and MINO, WINNER was first formed in 2013 through the reality survival program WIN: Who Is Next, and officially debuted in 2014, bagging numerous awards for Best New Artist in that year, including the Mnet Asian Music Awards, the Melon Music Awards, and the Golden Disc Awards. 

This will be their third EP following the success of their second EP WE earlier in May this year, which claimed number one on the Gaon Music charts, selling over 129,000 physical copies.

The new album has a total of six songs, including solo songs by Seunghoon and Seungyoon, and is expected to deliver a different vibe from their previous fresh, summer-themed album. 

The group had previously released a series of teasers, including concept videos and posters in anticipation for their comeback.

WINNER's Jinu Reveals He Prefers "Being In A Group" To Being A Solo Artist

The digital version of the album CROSS will be released at 6pm KST on 23 October. Winner will also be conducting a tour visiting Asian cities such as Taipei, Jakarta, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Singapore, and more.

