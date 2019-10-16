Indonesian Songstress, Stephanie Poetri Collaborates With GOT7's Jackson Wang In New MV: Watch

Courtesy of 88rising
by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 16 Oct. 2019 12:23 AM
Courtesy of 88rising
19-year-old Indonesian singer-songwriter, Stephanie Poetri has released a special remix of her viral hit song title "I Love You 3000 II" with none other than GOT7's Jackson Wang.
Poetri burst into the international music scene when her first rendition of "I Love You 3000", which was in reference to the massive blockbuster hit Avengers: Endgame, became a viral hit.
The love song that features Poetri's melodious voice over a simple guitar chord, was an instant hit, amassing over 150 million streams on online music platforms and counting. The innocent quality of the lyrics combined with Poetri's sweet voice struck a chord in the hearts of many, earning the songstress a more international fanbase.
Joining her in the new version of the hit song is member of popular K-pop boy group GOT7's Jackson Wang. The rapper shows off his softer, more romantic side by singing his verses with his signature husky voice. The two star in the music video of "I Love You 3000 II" which has a colourful, retro theme. The music video takes inspiration from old school infomercials.
Watch the video below:
"I Love You 3000 II" will be released as one of the tracks offered in 88rising's latest album, Head In The Clouds II. The collaborative album features a mixture of talented musicians from United States, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, and China such as Rich Brian, Joji, NIKI, AUGUST 08 and Higher Brothers. This music project offers 16 tracks that mixes elements of R&B, hip-hop, disco and pop.
Wang is also featured in another track in Head In The Clouds II titled, "Walking". The hip-hop track also features Joji, Swae Lee and Major Lazer. The album dropped on 11 October and is available to stream and purchase here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?