Indonesian Songstress, Stephanie Poetri Collaborates With GOT7's Jackson Wang In New MV: Watch

19-year-old Indonesian singer-songwriter, Stephanie Poetri has released a special remix of her viral hit song title "I Love You 3000 II" with none other than GOT7's Jackson Wang.

Poetri burst into the international music scene when her first rendition of "I Love You 3000", which was in reference to the massive blockbuster hit Avengers: Endgame, became a viral hit.

The love song that features Poetri's melodious voice over a simple guitar chord, was an instant hit, amassing over 150 million streams on online music platforms and counting. The innocent quality of the lyrics combined with Poetri's sweet voice struck a chord in the hearts of many, earning the songstress a more international fanbase.

Joining her in the new version of the hit song is member of popular K-pop boy group GOT7's Jackson Wang. The rapper shows off his softer, more romantic side by singing his verses with his signature husky voice. The two star in the music video of "I Love You 3000 II" which has a colourful, retro theme. The music video takes inspiration from old school infomercials.

Watch the video below: