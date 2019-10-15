Odette and Dave Annable Announce Split After 9 Years of Marriage

Odette Annable and Dave Annable are going their separate ways after 9-years of marriage.

In a statement to E! News the stars share, "It's with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time."

"Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together," they add. "We ask that you please respect our family's privacy at this time."

This month marked 9-years since the couple tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Ojai, Calif.. 200 of their friends and family gathered to see Odette walk down the aisle to The Beatles' "All You Need Is Love," before one of Dave's Brothers and Sisters cast mates made their union official.

Five years later, Dave and Odette welcomed their daughter, Charlie Mae Annable.