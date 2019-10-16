20 Surprising Secrets About The Amanda Show Revealed

Amanda, please!
It might be hard to believe but The Amanda Show is 20 years old, with the All That spinoff centering on Amanda Bynes, serving as Nickelodeon's version of Carol Burnett, after she became one of the kids sketch series' breakout stars. And just like her obsessed-fan alter-ego Penelope Taynt, we all couldn't get enough of Amanda's comedy chops.
While The Amanda Show ran for just three seasons, premiering on October 16, 1999 and abruptly ending in September 2002, its hilarious characters (Jude Trudy! Moody! Crazy Courtney!) and memes have kept its memory alive and well. Plus, The Amanda Show, which was created by Dan Schneider (who would go on to create Zoey 101 and iCarly), gifted the world with one of TV's most beloved childrens' sitcoms: Drake & Josh, as Drake Bell and Josh Peck actually met and became best friends on the set and the idea for their own show came from a very specific sketch.