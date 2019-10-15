Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Poke Fun at Feud Rumors in Hilarious Video

Nothing to see here!

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley are once and for all putting these silly little feud rumors to rest. The former co-stars appeared together on the long-running CW show The Vampire Diaries, but in recent times have been fighting off rumors of on-set drama. In June, Nina discussed their early relationship on the Directionally Challenged podcast, and her words were taken slightly out of context.

"Paul and I didn't get along at the beginning of the show," Dobrev shared on the podcast. "I respected Paul Wesley, I didn't like Paul Wesley." That was the sentence that launched a thousand tabloid rumors. Once news hit, Nina quickly explained that she and Paul are on great terms now, but that didn't slow down the rumor mill.

Luckily, Nina and Paul have a hilarious sense of humor and laughed off the rumors with the perfect Instagram video. The video shows the two of them "accidentally" running into each other at a pool party where Nina apologizes and Paul accepts her apology saying he doesn't "hold grudges," before offering a peace hug and instead pushing Nina in the pool.