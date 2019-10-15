Felicity Huffman Begins 14-Day Prison Sentence

Felicity Huffmanhas officially commenced her 14-day prison sentence.

On Tuesday morning the Desperate Housewives star turned herself into authorities. "Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA. Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman's actions," the actress' rep shared in a statement to E! News. "She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed—one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service—when she is released."

In addition to the brief stint in prison, Felicity is expected to serve supervised release for one year, 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine for mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. And it appears that the actress is taking this all in stride. In her court statement, she told the judge, "I take full responsibility for my actions and as a first step for making amends for my crime, I will accept whatever punishment you deem appropriate."