by Chris Harnick | Tue., 15 Oct. 2019 6:50 AM
Magic, specifically Disney magic, was in the air for week five of Dancing With the Stars season 28. The remaining competitors explored Disneyland and then returned to the ballroom to dance it up as some beloved characters. There were sights to behold, from Sean Spicer dressed as Toy Story's Woody to Kel Mitchell giving Zac Efron a run for his money in a High School Musical number.
While some scored big—Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber were just three points shy of a perfect 30 score—others found themselves dangerously close to elimination. Spicer's quickstep to "You've Got a Friend in Me" received the lowest score of the night, a 19 out of 30.
So, who went home?
Nobody!
That's right, Disney magic saved all the competitors once again. Below, get a rundown of who's leading the pack.
Who is she? A singer and member of Fifth Harmony.
How's she doing? Her Selena-inspired dance in week three earned her rave reviews and a 24, and she got all eights once again in week four, giving her a combined total of 56 out of 70. During Disney Night, Ally scored the highest—a 27 out of 30.
Who is she? She was just the star of The Bachelorette!
How's she doing? In week three, she landed a 21, but took her "cheerleader dance" comments from Carrie Ann seriously and killed her paso doble, earning all eights and tying for the highest score of the night. She has a combined score of 53 out of 70. For her dance to "A Whole New World" during Disney Night, Hannah received a 25 out of 30.
Who is she? The daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley, who broke her arm ahead of the first episode and was replaced by her model daughter.
How's she doing? After week three, she added a score of 23. After a week four score of 31 out of 40, her combined score was 54 out of 70. As Cinderella in week five, she got a 24 out of 30.
Who is he? An actor and comedian, known for Good Burger and for being the non-Kenan Thompson half of Kenan and Kel.
How's he doing? In week three he landed a 20, and also landed in the bottom two, but he turned it up in week four and tied for the highest score, bringing his total up to 52. Kel's "We're All in This Together" routine got him 26 out of 30.
Who is she? She's a country music star, and was the runner-up on season 10 of American Idol.
How's she doing? After week two, she was in third place with a total of 38. In week three, she landed a 20, and in week four, she tied for the highest score of the night, bringing her total to 52 out of 70. Lauren's The Little Mermaid routine in week five got her 23 out of 30.
Who is he? Actor, best known as Dawson from Dawson's Creek.
How's he doing? In week three, he earned a 23, but earned mostly sevens in week four, giving him a combined total of 51. James' Pirates of the Caribbean-themed dance scored him 26 out of 30.
Who is she? An actress and comedian, best known as Meredith on The Office.
How's she doing: In week three, she tied with Ally Brooke for the top score, but struggled a bit with her Argentine Tango in week four, giving her a combined total of 50 out of 70. Kate's Mary Poppins routine got her 24 out of 30.
Who is he? The culture expert on Queer Eye and a former star of The Real World.
How's he doing? He didn't do so well in week three with a 16. Week four gave him some better scores and he ended up with a combined total of 44 out of 70, and landed in the bottom two but was saved by the judges. His Lion King dance got a 21.
Who is he? He's the former White House press secretary.
How's he doing? In week three, he had a 15, and yet again earned all fives except for one kind six from guest judge Leah Remini in week four. That meant a combined score of 36 out of 70. For his Toy Story dance, he got a 19.
Who is he? He's a former NBA forward (and former husband of Khloe Kardashian).
How's he doing? After week two, he was in last place with a total of 23. In week three, he was in last place with a 12. In week four, he was in last place with a 20, giving him a total combined score for those two weeks of 32 out of 70. After ending up in the bottom two with Karamo Brown, Lamar was eliminated in week four.
Who is he? He's a former NFL linebacker.
How's he doing? After week two, he was in third to last place with a total of 30. He had to withdraw in week three due to an injury.
Who is she? She's in The Supremes!
How's she doing? She was eliminated in week two, though she was definitely not the worst of the bunch with a total of 32.
Article continues below
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
