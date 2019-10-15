Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram and Shares Selfie With Friends Cast

by Jess Cohen | Tue., 15 Oct. 2019 6:35 AM

Welcome to Instagram, Jennifer Aniston!

After years of avoiding social media, the actress has officially signed up for photo-sharing platform. On Tuesday morning, Aniston made her debut on Instagram, sharing a selfie with her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too," Aniston captioned the post. "HI INSTAGRAM."

She also captioned her Instagram page, "My friends call me Jen."

Aniston is quickly becoming an expert at the social media platform, even commenting on co-star LeBlanc's Instagram picture of the Friends cast. Before Aniston joined Instagram, her co-stars had to hashtag her name in photo captions, but hashtag no more!

"You don't have to # me anymore," Aniston commented, referencing LeBlanc's caption.

Since joining Instagram, Aniston has followed 81 people, including her Friends pals. She's also following Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gomez, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Michelle Obama, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Ellen DeGeneres, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Eva Mendes, as well as her ex, Justin Theroux.

Aniston, who next stars in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, recently opened up to E! News' Will Marfuggi about social media during an exclusive interview alongside her co-star, Witherspoon.

While Witherspoon has joined Instagram, Twitter and even TikTok—with the help of her son—Aniston has been hesitant to join social media.

"I'm on this couch and I'm very happy to be here, and we'll see what else I get on," Aniston teased.

She'll be there for you, on Instagram!

