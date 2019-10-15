After cameras stop following the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the drama stops, right? Wrong. In the first part of "The Couples Tell All," the not-so happy couples reunited to dish on their own journey, and shade the others, for an hour full of snide comments, reveals and dashed hopes. Let's break it down.

Laura, who was in New York, and Aladin, who was at home overseas, seemed to have the most drama since cameras stopped following them. According to Laura, their wedding was six weeks before the "Tell All" filmed and since then, things have taken a wild turn. The two discussed Laura's sex toy usage and her not being "100 percent satisfied" with their sex life—other couples were supportive of it and Corey and Evelin even said they have and use a bedroom assistant—and then they started airing their dirty laundry.