BLACKPINK's Lisa Will Be A Mentor In Upcoming Season Of China's Idol Producer

by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 15 Oct. 2019 10:45 PM
On 15 October, Chinese music reality programme, Idol Producer announced via their Weibo account that BLACKPINK's Lisa will be one of the mentors featured in the show.
The Chinese survival programme will be going into its third season and airs on China's largest online video platform, iQIYI. The upcoming season will be the first in its series that features female trainees and is in collaboration with popular Chinese idol girl group, SNH48.
Idol Producer is produced and hosted by EXO's Lay Zhang and has a similar concept to most idol survival shows where entertainment companies send their trainees to compete for the chance to debut as a group. Coaches and mentors will be there to give these trainees advice as they perform and try to win the hearts of the audience. The winners are determined via viewer votes.
The show has had its share of famous celebrity guests dedicating their time to mentor these trainees. GOT7's Jackson Wang previously appeared as the show's rap coach.
Hence, the announcement of Lisa being a mentor excited many fans. As one fourth of top K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, Lisa has achieved international stardom, performing at Coachella and officially becoming the most followed K-pop idol on Instagram with an astounding 26 million followers.
Despite her insanely busy schedule, Lisa has been diligently studying Mandarin and showcased her progress in the first mission announcement video of Idol Producers Season 3.
Watch it below:
This Thailand native can now add Mandarin to her growing list of languages that she can speak, including English and Korean. Plus she's gorgeous and incredibly talented.
Honestly, we can't think of a better mentor!
Will you guys be catching Idol Producers?
