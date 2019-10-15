BLACKPINK's Lisa Will Be A Mentor In Upcoming Season Of China's Idol Producer

On 15 October, Chinese music reality programme, Idol Producer announced via their Weibo account that BLACKPINK's Lisa will be one of the mentors featured in the show.

The Chinese survival programme will be going into its third season and airs on China's largest online video platform, iQIYI. The upcoming season will be the first in its series that features female trainees and is in collaboration with popular Chinese idol girl group, SNH48.

Idol Producer is produced and hosted by EXO's Lay Zhang and has a similar concept to most idol survival shows where entertainment companies send their trainees to compete for the chance to debut as a group. Coaches and mentors will be there to give these trainees advice as they perform and try to win the hearts of the audience. The winners are determined via viewer votes.