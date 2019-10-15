SM Entertainment Announces Venue For Sulli's Fans To Pay Their Respects

On 15 October, SM Entertainment made an announcement on Twitter following the shocking death of one South Korea's bright, young stars, Sulli.

In this announcement, the talent agency released information on the location they have organised for fans and the public to pay their respects and say their personal goodbyes.

This came after SM Entertainment relayed the wishes of Sulli's family to hold a private funeral that is not open to media nor the public. Respecting her family's wishes, the talent agency has prepared a space for the star's fans to give their final support.