Korean Celebrities And Fans Grieve Over Sulli's Death And Postpone Events

Yesterday, on 14 October, South Korea's entertainment industry was shocked by the news of K-pop star, Sulli's sudden death. The fresh-faced beauty passed away at the young age of 25 and was a member of popular K-pop girl group f(x) in the 2000s.

Upon the confirmation of this tragic news, Sulli's talent agency, SM Entertainment released a short statement in order to prevent further speculation on the details of Sulli's passing. Later that evening, the talent agency released a second statement, acting as an intermediary between the public and the star's family.

"Sulli's family, who is experiencing deep sadness at the sudden news, wishes to hold the funeral in silence," SM Entertainment stated, "Therefore, they would like to carry out all the procedures such as the funeral and the burial ceremony privately without the press. Besides, her family also does not want the press to report on visitors. We hope for the sympathy of reporters.

We sincerely hope that you will support us so that we can send Sulli off to the final resting place beautifully."