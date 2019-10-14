Looks like it's on to the next one with Wiz Khalifa.

The 32-year-old rapper was recently spotted with a new mystery woman following his split with model Winnie Harlow.

The two first sparked romance rumors last summer and made their relationship Instagram official in October of last year. While it's unclear when they split up, it's clear that the "Young, Wild & Free" rapper is back on the dating scene.

Khalifa, who became a father during his previous relationship with ex-wife Amber Rose, was caught on camera with his arms wrapped around another woman's waist during a night out with friends.

The footage was reposted by The Shade Room from Khalifa's friend Xavier "Art" Thomas' Instagram Story. The woman in question, however, wasn't tagged in the post. "#TSRBaeWatch: Oop! Looks like #WizKhalifa may have a new bae," TSR wrote in their Instagram caption.

And apparently, the 25-year-old model who was previously a contestant on America's Next Top Model stepped into the shade room to set the record straight.

"Lol leave me out of it ❤️ she's pretty tho!" commented Harlow. Looks like Harlow isn't here for the unnecessary drama or assumptions.