David Fisher/Shutterstock; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
by Pamela Avila | Mon., 14 Oct. 2019 5:23 PM
David Fisher/Shutterstock; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Looks like it's on to the next one with Wiz Khalifa.
The 32-year-old rapper was recently spotted with a new mystery woman following his split with model Winnie Harlow.
The two first sparked romance rumors last summer and made their relationship Instagram official in October of last year. While it's unclear when they split up, it's clear that the "Young, Wild & Free" rapper is back on the dating scene.
Khalifa, who became a father during his previous relationship with ex-wife Amber Rose, was caught on camera with his arms wrapped around another woman's waist during a night out with friends.
The footage was reposted by The Shade Room from Khalifa's friend Xavier "Art" Thomas' Instagram Story. The woman in question, however, wasn't tagged in the post. "#TSRBaeWatch: Oop! Looks like #WizKhalifa may have a new bae," TSR wrote in their Instagram caption.
And apparently, the 25-year-old model who was previously a contestant on America's Next Top Model stepped into the shade room to set the record straight.
"Lol leave me out of it ❤️ she's pretty tho!" commented Harlow. Looks like Harlow isn't here for the unnecessary drama or assumptions.
TSR then did some more digging and found out the woman's identity—but withheld her name—and confirmed that their recent weekend outing wasn't a one-time thing.
However, she's since been identified as Aimee Aguilar and has quite a following on Instagram.
According to TSR, the rapper has been leaving comments on Aguilar's photos for some time now. Neither Aguilar or Khalifa have confirmed whether their relationship is the real deal, but it definitely seems as if Winnie is back on the market.
Look back at her and Wiz's romance timeline in our gallery below:
BACKGRID
The two leave Peppermint nightclub together after a night out in West Hollywood.
BACKGRID
The two are spotted out and about in Los Angeles.
Shotbyjuliann / SplashNews.com
The two arrived at the Los Angeles Lakers home opener game.
Article continues below
Prince Williams/Wireimage
The two look cozy at the Dazed and Blazed concert after party at Elleven45 in Atlanta.
Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images
The two attend the HUGO BOSS spring/summer 2019 collection fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
The two pose for pics in the front row of the HUGO BOSS spring/summer 2019 collection fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week.
Article continues below
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
The two get cozy at the rapper's Rolling Papers 2 album release party in New York City.
Wiz posted on his Instagram page this photo of him and Harlow at his album release party.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?