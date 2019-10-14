Brie Larson's Priceless Reaction to a Fan's Surprise Proposal Will Make Your Day

When you think of your dream marriage proposal, what do you envision? 

Some might see themselves surrounded by their loved ones, while others... might see themselves getting down on one knee in front of Brie Larson—because why not? 

The 30-year-old Captain Marvel actress attended ACE Comic Con in Chicago, Illinois, this weekend and witnessed a surprise proposal between two men during a meet-and-greet.

Her reaction? Completely priceless. 

The surprise proposal, which was captured in photos, shows one of the men getting down on one knee while his partner can be seen in complete shock, and Larson—looking straight at the camera—is also in disbelief. In each of the photos, which quickly went viral on social media, Larson is serving the most adorable and iconic facial reactions. 

The Room actress also shared the photos of her with the newly engaged couple Twitter, writing, "Y'all I was present for a proposal and I am CHANGED. Much love to the happy couple!!!!"

"That's a wrap on @ACEcomiccon. This was my first "con" and my heart is so full. It was a pleasure to meet all of you. Thank you for sharing your stories, your art, your incredible costumes and fan outfits and for inspiring me. Love you all and see you next time," Larson also tweeted on Sunday, Oct. 13

Get you someone that looks at you the way Larson looks at these two fans who just got engaged in front of her. 

Congrats to the newly engaged couple! 

