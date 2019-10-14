For Cranston, who said he had no qualms with playing this version of Walter White again, it took strapping on some fake facial hair, the clothing and a bald cap to really get back into the character. While El Camino was a chance to get some closure for fans of the characters, Cranston it was a happy reunion.

"We actually shot the last scenes of the show on the very last day, which I remember very well: April 3rd of 2013, over six years ago. You have a rush of emotions. Not only is your character saying goodbye in the storyline, but personally, I'm saying goodbye to these actors and this crew who I've become so intimately involved with. Knowing that the history of working in this business is one of separation, you gain such depth emotionally with people you're working with. You're telling a story, and when it's over, you walk away. It's almost like a high school graduation, where you look at people and wonder, ‘I don't know if and when I'm going to see them again.' Although you're happy to come to a good conclusion, you're also a bit sad, because of the fact that you're saying goodbye," Cranston said.