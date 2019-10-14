New Hollywood couple alert?! Not so fast!

Mike Johnson has made the rounds since first coming on the scene as a contestant on The Bachelorette and has made it clear he has no problem expressing his interest in famous ladies. Most recently he was linked to Demi Lovato, but it looks like he's back on the market and ready to find love.

On Monday morning's edition of Strahan, Sara & Keke, Mike made his intentions known with the newest addition to the show, actress Keke Palmer. After asking about his recent rendezvous with Demi, Mike quickly changed the topic to him and Keke. "I made a mistake. I don't like dating in public," he shared. "But if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public..." Mike couldn't even finish his thought before the audience cheers drowned him out!

Keke was clearly caught off guard by the moment and covered her face with her interview card. "What's the next question? What's the next question?" Keke asked co-hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines to get her out of the awkward moment. "Michael, you've got the next question!"