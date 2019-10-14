Nina Dobrev is setting the record straight on if she ever had any bad blood with Paul Wesley.

The 30-year-old actress cleared up any rumors on Monday's episode of Chicks in the Office.

Back in June, The Vampire Diaries stars made headlines after Dobrev said the two "didn't get along at the beginning of the show." But during Monday's podcast episode, the celebrity said the whole "story was blown out of proportion to such a crazy degree."

"I guess nothing else was happening that week ‘cause every outlet picked it up," she recalled. "I felt like I was Brangelina. You know what, guys? We're not."

In fact, Dobrev said she had been "talking about all of the wonderful things that I love about Paul Wesley" at the time and that she was referring to only "a very brief moment in time [when] we did not get along."

"Just like any human wouldn't," she said. "If you said that you and your parents have loved each other unconditionally and your siblings from the moment you were born until the day that you die, you'd be a f--king liar."