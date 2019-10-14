It looks like Cody Simpsonhas taken Miley Cyrus"Home to Mama."

Despite only confirming their relationship two weeks ago, the "Slide Away" singer got an adorable shout out from Cody's mother Angie Simpson on Instagram.

"Puts a smile on my dial to see you both so blissfully happy," Angie posted on Sunday evening, sharing a sweet photo of Cyrus and her son. "Hearing your laughs and seeing the smiles on your faces lights up my heart #happyforyouguys #beautifullsouls" In the black and white selfie, the duo can be seen hugging it out, looking happier than ever.

She's not the only one to score mom's seal of approval. For his part, Cody has also won over Miley's mom Tish Cyrus. The trio enjoyed an afternoon outing together at Aeirloom Bakery in Los Angeles over the weekend.

At the brunch spot, "they seemed really at ease," a source told E! News at the time. "Miley and Cody seem like old time friends, very comfortable."