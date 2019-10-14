PSY Teases HyunA And E’Dawn’s Much Anticipated Solo Releases

View this post on Instagram

@hyunah_aa @hyojong_1994 실로 특이한 커플입니다. 사랑과 무관하게 일은 서로 공유 안합니다. 서로의 타이틀곡, 안무, 뮤비 아이디어 등등 저에게만 알려주고 서로에겐 비밀이라고 합니다. 심지어 컴백시점을 놓고 서로 먼저 내겠다고 합니다. 언젠가 두 사람이 댄스배틀 함 하지 싶습니다. #따로또같이 #같이또따로 Truly a unique couple. While be lovers, they keep their works separate. Their new singles, choreographies, MV concepts were shared with me and kept as a secret from each other. Their competitive nature showed as they want to release their music first. I bet they soon gonna have a dance battle. #togetherbutindependent #independentyettogether