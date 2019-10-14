PSY Teases HyunA And E’Dawn’s Much Anticipated Solo Releases

On October 14, K-pop superstar, PSY shared individual profile images of K-Pop's most prominent celebrity couple, HyunA and E'Dawn, in anticipation of both their upcoming solo releases, and even teased at their competitive nature!
by Kimberly Ong | Mon., 14 Oct. 2019 3:43 AM
On October 14, K-pop superstar, PSY shared individual profile images of K-Pop's most prominent celebrity couple, HyunA and E'Dawn, in anticipation of both their upcoming solo releases, and even teased at their competitive nature!
The caption of his post on Instagram read, "Truly a unique couple. While be lovers, they keep their work separate. Their new singles, choreographies, MV concepts were shared with me and kept as a secret from each other. Their competitive nature showed as they want to release their music first. I bet they soon gonna have a dance battle. #togetherbutindependent #independentyettogether"
Earlier this month, PSY treated fans with exciting spoilers for HyunA's much anticipated comeback, featuring a snippet from a music video showing HyunA performing in a yellow dress.
This will be her first comeback under P-Nation, the entertainment label founded by PSY which both her and former Pentagon member, E'Dawn joined earlier this year after controversies that led to them leaving Cube Entertainment.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by PSY (@42psy42) on
HyunA is one of South Korea's most prominent soloists and a former member of girl group 4Minute. Most known for bangers such as her debut single "Change" and the sexy number, "Red" which solidified her status as one of K-pop's femme fatales.
From the spoilers shared by CEO PSY, HyunA might be taking a new direction with the fresh floral motifs seen in the clip above.
In the lead up to her comeback, HyunA has launched a Youtube channel earlier in September to give her fans a peek into her daily life.
Check it out here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?