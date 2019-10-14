Former f(x) Member, Sulli Reportedly Found Dead In Her Apartment

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 14 Oct. 2019 3:43 AM
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Update: South Korean police has confirmed that K-pop idol, Sulli has passed away due to apparent suicide.
According to the police's statement, the singer had reportedly hung herself from the second floor of her home in Seoul. Further investigations are still ongoing and in order to prevent further speculation from media and the public, her talent agency, SM Entertainment has released a short statement addressing this tragic news.
Their statement goes as follows, "We are sorry to tell everyone the sorrowful and sad news. Sulli has left us. We cannot believe the situation, and we are simply in a state of grief.
Please refrain from spreading speculative articles or rumours in respect of the bereaved's family who are saddened by the sudden tragedy. We express our deepest condolences to the deceased, who went on their final path."
Original: On 14 October, South Korean media outlets such as The Korean Herald and Yonhap News reported that former member of K-pop girl group f(x), Sulli was found dead in her house.
According to reports, her manager went over to her residence in Seoungnam, Seoul at around 3.20pm KST as he was not able to contact the 25-year-old singer. That was when Sulli was found unconscious on the second floor of her home.
Police are still confirming details and investigation the nature of her alleged death. "It seems that Choi Jin-Ri [Sulli's real name] was living alone at the house," a police official said to local press, "It looks like she ended her life but we will investigate, open to all possibilities."
Sulli has been struggling with online abuse by netizens throughout her career as part of f(x), ending in her departure from the group. Even recently, the singer-turned-actress made headlines as she was spotted not wearing a bra which led to malicious comments being made about her.
The star openly discussed her views and opinions, as well as bravely confronting the people criticizing her in JTBC's show Reply Night. However, the online abuse did not cease after Sulli addressed the criticisms against her.
In another episode of Reply Night, Sulli had admitted that she may appear happy on the outside but she was simply "lying" to everyone.
"My life is actually empty, so I feel like I'm lying to everyone by pretending to be happy on the outside," she said, "I asked around a lot for advice. They told me, ‘Everyone has a dark side in their lives but they live pretending that they don't. Don't think of it as weird.'"
Sulli was recently announced to star in Netflix Original series Persona season 2 alongside fellow singer-turned-actress, IU after a two year long hiatus from acting.
Her talent agency, SM Entertainment has yet to release a statement on this tragic news.
This story is still developing. Stay tuned for more updates.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?