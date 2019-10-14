Former f(x) Member, Sulli Reportedly Found Dead In Her Apartment

Original: On 14 October, South Korean media outlets such as The Korean Herald and Yonhap News reported that former member of K-pop girl group f(x), Sulli was found dead in her house.

According to reports, her manager went over to her residence in Seoungnam, Seoul at around 3.20pm KST as he was not able to contact the 25-year-old singer. That was when Sulli was found unconscious on the second floor of her home.

Police are still confirming details and investigation the nature of her alleged death. "It seems that Choi Jin-Ri [Sulli's real name] was living alone at the house," a police official said to local press, "It looks like she ended her life but we will investigate, open to all possibilities."

Sulli has been struggling with online abuse by netizens throughout her career as part of f(x), ending in her departure from the group. Even recently, the singer-turned-actress made headlines as she was spotted not wearing a bra which led to malicious comments being made about her.

The star openly discussed her views and opinions, as well as bravely confronting the people criticizing her in JTBC's show Reply Night. However, the online abuse did not cease after Sulli addressed the criticisms against her.

In another episode of Reply Night, Sulli had admitted that she may appear happy on the outside but she was simply "lying" to everyone.

"My life is actually empty, so I feel like I'm lying to everyone by pretending to be happy on the outside," she said, "I asked around a lot for advice. They told me, ‘Everyone has a dark side in their lives but they live pretending that they don't. Don't think of it as weird.'"

Sulli was recently announced to star in Netflix Original series Persona season 2 alongside fellow singer-turned-actress, IU after a two year long hiatus from acting.

Her talent agency, SM Entertainment has yet to release a statement on this tragic news.