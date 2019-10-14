BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook Broke The Internet With Just A Haircut

Top K-pop boy group BTS' golden maknae, Jungkook surprised fans yesterday with a brand new haircut that he showed off on Twitter and the world went nuts!

This is probably due to the fact that the 22-year-old singer has been rocking longer locks for a good couple of months. BTS performed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia the day before and Jungkook was seen performing with his longer, curlier hairstyle.

Fast forward to the next day when Jungkook spontaneously uploaded three selfies of himself sporting a shorter hair-do along, captioned simply with, "Cut".