Taeyeon of Girls' Generation Releases New Teasers For Solo Comeback

by Kimberly Ong | Mon., 14 Oct. 2019 2:09 AM

The vocal queen is back! Taeyeon of Girls' Generation has revealed the first highlight clip for her solo comeback, featuring a short preview of her track "Gravity."

The title song is part of Taeyeon's upcoming new album Purpose which is set to release on October 22, SM Entertainment confirmed Thursday.

This will be the vocalist's first album in two and half years. The forthcoming album release will feature 12 tracks, including her latest single "Four Seasons" and "Blue," together with 10 new songs of a variety of styles.

The lead vocalist of popular K-pop group Girls' Generation has been focusing on her solo comeback this year and has already swept music charts with her hit single "Four Seasons" and "All About You" for the immensely popular K-drama Hotel Del Luna OST. She also released a remake of "A Train to Chuncheon" for the Monthly Yoon Jong Shin Project.

According to SM Entertainment, "The title 'Purpose' means it will carry Taeyeon's goals as both a person and singer and show how music has become the greatest purpose and direction in Taeyeon's life."

The songstress also previously surprised fans with teaser images featuring a red-lit aesthetic.

Long regarded as a talented vocalist for her soulful vocals, Taeyeon's debut album "My Voice" in 2017 reached number one in South Korea and spawned two top-five singles.

 

