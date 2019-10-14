SuperM's First Mini Album Debut At No. 1 On The Billboard Charts

Congratulations is in order for the 'Avengers of K-pop', SuperM as the supergroup clinched the number one spot on the Billboard 200 Albums chart with their debut EP, SuperM: The 1st Mini Album.

According to Billboard, SuperM sold approximately 164,000 units of their first mini album within the first week of its official release on 4 October. The group reportedly amassed over 4.9 million on-demand audio streams during the first week, which is a huge feat considering that the mini album consists of seven tracks, two of which are instrumentals.

Needless to say, this is a monumental achievement for Ten, Baekhyun, Lucas, Taemin, Taeyong, Kai and Mark as this would be the first time that an album of theirs entered the top 10 charts for all-genres, taking into consideration their previous projects with their respective groups (ie. SHINee, NCT and EXO).

Leader of SuperM, Baekhyun showed his appreciation towards the group's loyal fans who have been supporting their breakthrough endeavour in the US via his social media platforms.