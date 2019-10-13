Does Stranger Things' Chief Hopper have a new special lady in his real life?

After hosting Saturday Night Live, actor David Harbour was photographed heading to the cast's after-party with British singer Lily Allen, as well as his father, Kenneth. She bundled up in a long black coat and carried a Chanel purse. Harbour sported a camo jacket over a black shirt and pants.

Harbour and Allen, who is also known as the sister of Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen, have not commented on the nature of their relationship. However, she posted on Sunday morning screenshots of Harbour playing a would-be SoulCycle instructor in an SNL sketch, writing, "Mine."

Harbour, 44, and Allen, 34, were first seen together in early August in her native London, where he filmed Black Widow. They watched a play in the West End and had dinner together.