Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Show PDA on Date and ''Are in a Great Place''

by Pamela Avila & Spencer Lubitz | Sat., 12 Oct. 2019 2:06 PM

Trouble in paradise? Says who? 

Looks like Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are definitely rekindling their flame. 

E! News has learned that the two on-and-off-again lovers were seen showing some PDA after a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles. 

"Cole and Lili are in a great place right now," a source tells E! News. "The two of them are very happy together. They're getting along so well both on and off the set. They're often openly affectionate and loving with one another." 

According to the source, Reinhart and Sprouse even act as if the break-up "never happened."

In July, the two had reportedly split after only two years of dating

"Lili and Cole broke-up earlier this summer," a source told E! News. "The two are not living together this season." 

The insider also told E! News that the two have been "intentionally keeping their distance from each other." However, Riverdale began production at the time so while the two had split, they also had to deal with filming together again. 

"Right now, it's unclear where things stand, but it seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting together," the insider added at the time. 

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Address Split Rumors

Following their alleged split in July, the Riverdale stars took to their social media accounts to post a joint photo from their W magazine cover story to debunk split rumors. 

"BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s--t," Reinhart captioned the picture on Instagram.

"UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of 'reliable sources' to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult," Sprouse wrote on his Instagram caption

 Then in early August, Reinhart also posted a love poem for Sprouse in honor of his birthday

"I tried to find a poem that I could send to you / Because my words were failing me," the actress wrote at the time. "But I searched and found nothing that did you justice / All of these love poems can't get it right / No one else's words could ever fit / They haven't known the fortune it is to love you. -sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse."

But wait, there's more.

In early September, Reinhart referred to Sprouse as her "boyfriend" during an interview with Coveteur and just days after, they shared some major PDA

The CW stars first sparked rumors of a romantic relationship back in July 2017

With these two, we might never know what's what but we wish them nothing but the best! 

