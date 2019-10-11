Caelynn Miller-Keyes can't stop smiling these days.

As the fall season begins, the reality star is celebrating the launch of her fashion collection with boohoo. And in regards to the love department, let's just say everything is coming up roses.

Nearly four months into dating Dean Unglert, Caelynn admitted that she is "very happy" and this relationship is a step above the rest.

"It has been so much fun because he brings out a very different side of me. Our relationship is different than any other ones that I have had. He challenges me and pushes me in different ways," she shared with E! News exclusively. "He takes me skydiving and puts me on the back of a motorcycle. He brings out the adventure side of me but also challenges me intellectually as well."

Caelynn continued, "He is one of the best communicators as well. He has made me a better communicator. In relationships, I tend to close myself off if I am having a problem or an issue and he makes me be more vulnerable."