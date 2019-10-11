Adele Fans Have a Theory New Music Is Coming Sooner Than Expected

Hello, is this the music news you were hoping for?

There's no question that pop culture fans have been very patient when it comes to receiving new tunes from Adele.

But because the Grammy winner is so private, nobody really knows what the singer has been working on behind the scenes. Well, almost nobody.

A tweet is going viral this Friday that claims to know when Adele's new album is dropping. Mark your calendars because it may be coming sooner rather than later.

".@Adele will release her NEW ALBUM on Nov 8th 2019, according to Showbiz!" an account known as Music News Facts shared this morning. "This means that her lead single will drop as soon as next week."