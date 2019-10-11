Time flies when you're in love.

In December, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary—and The Sky is Pink actress opened up to E! News about everything she's learned throughout her nearly 365 days as being Mrs. Jonas.

"I have a sense of contentment," the 37-year-old said. "I feel like that's the best part of being married."

Part of that contentment comes from the comfortable feeling her life with the Jonas Brothers crooner offers. "I think the most surprising part," Chopra revealed, "Every single day when I wake up I'm like, 'Oh, I have a home. Like, this is my home. This person is my home.' And I didn't know that feeling outside of my parents. Like, it's like, 'Oh, this is the family that I have chosen.' It's family."

And that family just might be expanding soon. After all, they're itching to add a baby to their brood.